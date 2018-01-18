The Steam Plant gets a new look, reopening set for Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Steam Plant is an iconic restaurant to Spokane and it now has a fresh new look.

It closed in July of 2017 for renovations and is reopening to the public Monday, Jan. 22.

Among the newly redone decor in the restaurant, is new seating areas and a new kitchen.

“We wanted to let people be part of the action of the restaurant business. Everyone loves cooking shows, so why not be a part of the cooking show in real life?” General Manager John Lockhart said.

There is also an entirely new menu for customers to enjoy, including lunch, a rotisserie and a wood fired pizza oven.

“You’re going to see amazing delicious prime rib on weekends, you’re going to see a delicious pastrami sandwich, it’s just over the top! And some delicious burgers,” Lockhart said.

The lower levels of the Steam Plant has a revamped bar with a fresh new look, including selections from local breweries.

“It has 14 handles, we’ll have 12 of our brewed beers and two rotating beers supporting other breweries in the Spokane market,” Lockhart said.

In the bar area, there are booths and couches to relax and enjoy.

If you are making your way to the Steam Plant in the near future, the parking lot has room for handicap parking and valet parking. Valet parking is complimentary with the purchase of a meal.

At Monday’s grand opening, the Steam Plant Brewery will introduce a new beer!

