SPOKANE, Wash.—Attention ice skating fans, we have good news for you.

The Spokane Arena announced the best of U.S. Figuring Skating will make its way back to Spokane this spring.

The event will be at the Spokane Arena for Stars on Ice May 18.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at the Spokane Arena Box Office, by calling 800-325-SEAT or online at TicketsWest.com.



