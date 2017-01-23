Thaw and freeze worsening potholes around Spokane

Pothole mess Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Many of you asked on Monday when will the pothole madness stop – especially on Spokane’s South Hill where potholes seem to get worse by the day.

We wanted to see just how many potholes have taken over a particular curve along Ray Street and South Freya Street.

We counted almost 40. That is 40 potholes both big and small in a small, narrow curve.

So we asked the City of Spokane once again if there was anything they can do especially since it does not look like the road can be patched. In the past, they have told us they work through priority to address potholes – meaning the biggest ones on major arterials.

What that does not mean is the roads with the most complaints from drivers. In fact, multiple calls on multiple potholes in one area will only be documented as one call in the city’s system.

So no matter how many of you have complained about S. Freya or Thor that will not place it any higher on the city’s priority list.

Instead, the city’s street department investigates major arterials on a regular basis during snow and freeze thaw cycles. That way, regardless of if potholes are reported, they eventually get fixed.

So what does that mean for streets like Freya and Thor? The City said they try to make repairs within 24 hours of a pothole being called in – closing one lane down at a time to fix the issue.

However, with only a few street crews, this can be challenging.

So the city is asking people to bare with them and to try and take alternate routes until they can get the issue under control.

(© 2017 KREM)