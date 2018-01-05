Terminal cancer patient wins contest, donates portion of money to veterinary clinic

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - What started out as a holiday giveaway has since turned into much more. Consign Furniture in Liberty Lake put out a Facebook call to the community for nomination of people who deserve to win $2,000 to the store, and another thousand to give to charity.

The winner is certainty deserving. Amanda Degraff is just 21 years old and has terminal breast cancer.

“I've been stuck in bed because of the cancer,” she said. “ A new couch means the world to me."

She is also a huge animal lover, so she donated $1,000 of her prize to the Union Gospel Mission Vet Clinic.

She also inspired Consign Furniture to give an additional $1,000 to the Kootenai Humane Society.

“I don't think she's realizes the impact she's had the community,” Erik Rock, the store owner said. “She's made us look deep inside ourselves and that's a pretty special thing to do.”

Degraff has a go fund me to help with her medical expenses, which can be found here.

