Teenager's bond set at $500K for pointing shotgun at deputy

Colton Singleton (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The teenager charged with attempted murder after law enforcement said he pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a deputy was in court Wednesday.

Colton Singleton, 17, is being charged as an adult.

A Spokane County deputy stopped Singleton and another suspect initially because they matched the description of two vehicle prowling suspects. The deputy said Singleton pointed the shotgun at him and later said he forgot to take the safety off the gun.



Documents said Singleton slipped and fell as he tried to run away and was arrested. When questioned by detectives documents said Singleton said he didn't like police and hurled profanity laced insults at them.

Singleton is a two time convicted felon. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and assault.



His bond was set at $500,000.

© 2017 KREM-TV