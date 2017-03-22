Suspicious packages found in Downtown Spokane

Suspicious packages spotted in the area of North Browne Street and West 2nd Avenue (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are investigating suspicious packages in Downtown Spokane.

Officials said the packages were found in the area of North Browne Street and West 2nd Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking people to use alternate routes when traveling through the area.

Washington State Patrol has closed the westbound off ramp of I-90 at Division due to the incident. They ask you use westbound Hamilton, Lincoln or Maple Streets to access Downtown. It is unclear when it will reopen.

KREM 2 has a crew headed to the scene.

