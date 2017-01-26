Suspects accused of stealing drone, hitting victim with car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man was arrested Wednesday for trying to steal a drone from a couple at Walmart, then hitting one of the victims with a car.

The victims said they were at the Walmart on Wellesley buying a new drone for the husband’s birthday. Their vehicle was parked in front of the store and the two were unloading their shopping cart. Court documents said the suspect came up to their car and took the drone out of the shopping cart, turned around and got into the passenger’s seat of a Subaru parked behind them.

Documents said the wife tried to grab the drone back from the suspect but failed. The husband said he tried to run around the front of the car so he could try to stop the suspect. Court documents said the suspect started driving off with the husband still in front of the car. The husband said he started to backpedal so he wouldn’t get hit by the car but every time he took a step back the suspect’s car hit him in the shins and knees. He told police he thought he was hit about five or six times.

Surveillance video showed two men walk out of the store, one in his 30s and the other in his 60s. Police said the younger man took the drone and the older man hopped in the front seat of the Subaru.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect speed away westbound on Wellesley and they provided a license plate number for the vehicle.

They tracked the car to an address on West Spofford Avenue and officers checked the area for the vehicle. They eventually located a man that matched the description of the older suspect who was believed to have been driving the vehicle.

Police arrested William Mitchell, 70, for first degree robbery and first degree assault. Once the officer put Mitchell in her patrol car, he told her he didn’t know his friend was going to steal the drone and panicked when his friend yelled for them to get out of there. The officer asked him about hitting the victim and he said he was going about 5 miles per hour but he “could have been faster than that. I was a little drunk.”

The other suspect was identified as “Craig” and he has not been located.

