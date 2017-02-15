Suspect with machete jumps in Spokane River to evade police

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man had to be pulled from the Spokane River in Downtown Spokane after he jumped in to try to evade police Wednesday night.

Officials said the man was spotted walking near Gonzaga University with a machete and police were called.

When police arrived on scene, the man saw them and jumped in the river.

Authorities were able to pull him out of the water and he is now being treated for hypothermia.

