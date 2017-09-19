KREM
Suspect taken into custody after reportedly shooting at Spokane Police

Staff , KREM 2:59 AM. PDT September 20, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A suspect was taken into custody around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning after reportedly shooting at Spokane Police officers and fleeing the scene. 

SPD said they were attempting a traffic stop when the suspect crashed a car near Meadow Ridge Elementary.

Police said the suspect then shot at officers before fleeing on foot into a wooded area nearby. 

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after surrendering to police. 

Following the arrest, officers brought in a K-9 to track gun powder to see if the suspect dropped any firearms since the incident took place near a school. 

