Suspect taken into custody after reportedly shooting at Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A suspect was taken into custody around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning after reportedly shooting at Spokane Police officers and fleeing the scene.
SPD said they were attempting a traffic stop when the suspect crashed a car near Meadow Ridge Elementary.
Police said the suspect then shot at officers before fleeing on foot into a wooded area nearby.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after surrendering to police.
Following the arrest, officers brought in a K-9 to track gun powder to see if the suspect dropped any firearms since the incident took place near a school.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs