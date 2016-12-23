Suspect steals cash from SCRAPS donation box

SCRAPS theft suspects (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service leaders are asking for the public’s help in finding two persons of interest in a theft of donations.

SCRAPS officials said a woman stole cash from a donation box in the animal receiving area of the shelter Thursday around 4:30 p.m. The woman was accompanied by another man. Officials said they got away with about $30.

SCRAPS wants people to know those donations go to providing medical treatment, rehabilitation and new homes for animals. At this time of year they get a lot of calls about animals who need help.

If you have any information about the theft you are asked to call SCRAPS at 509-477-2532.

