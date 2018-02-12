Suspect stabs man for his pool cue in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in North Spokane Monday night.

It happened near Moezy’s Tavern between Grace and Ash.

Witnesses said the victim is a bartender at Moezy’s. He was on his way to the bar to play pool when the suspect came up and stabbed, saying they wanted his pool cue, witnesses explained.

The victim is at Holy Family Hospital and his coworkers said it sounds like he will be okay.



