Suspect spits on Spokane Co. deputies after truck stop assault

Spokane County Sheriff's deputy car (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man is accused of spitting on a deputy after trying to rob someone at the Flying J on Wednesday night.

Shane Sleep, 25, was arrested for first degree robbery, two counts of third degree assault, custodial assault and fourth degree assault.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Flying J on Geiger Boulevard around 8 p.m. for an assault call. Officials said they later learned Sleep assaulted another man while he was demanding his wallet.

The victim told deputies he was walking back to his truck after paying for his gas when he noticed Sleep walking away from him. He said Sleep noticed him, turned and ran at him demanding his wallet. Sleep began punching the victim in the face and head multiple times as he continued to demand his wallet. Officials said another person heard the commotion and went to help the victim. He said Sleep punched him in the face while he helped the victim.

Authorities said surveillance video caught the incident and it showed Sleep running toward a nearby apartment complex. Officials said Sleep was contacted at his apartment and was taken into custody. Sleep denied being at the truck stop and said he didn’t do anything. Deputies escorted Sleep to their patrol car and at that time they say he became uncooperative. Officials said he screamed, tried to stop walking and began kicking the deputies. Sleep was brought to the ground and restrained.

Sleep continued to be uncooperative, kicked the patrol car and would not stay seated upright, according to officials. As the deputies were trying to put a seatbelt on him, Sleep spit on both the deputies.

At the jail, Corrections Officers were told about Sleep’s uncooperative and assaultive behavior. During the booking process, Sleep again became aggressive injuring a Corrections Officer’s knee. The initial victims refused medical attention at the scene and the Corrections Officer did receive treatment for his injury.



(© 2017 KREM)