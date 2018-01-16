Suspect released from jail two days before Spokane Valley rape

Michael Rush (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Court documents are giving new, horrific details into a rape that occurred at a Spokane Valley gas station early Saturday morning.

Michael Rush, 36, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on first degree rape and second degree assault. He made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. His bond was set at $750,000.

Court documents said deputies were called to the Cenex Zip Trip Store on Trent Avenue around 5:00 a.m. for a robbery alarm. When they arrived, deputies found the 24-hour store dark inside with the front door unlocked. Court documents said they saw a light emitting from underneath the restroom door and saw a woman’s coat and purse behind the counter. The deputies announced their presence but there was no initial response. Then, court documents said Rush exited the restroom and deputies immediately placed him in handcuffs.

Court documents said deputies asked Rush who else was in the bathroom and it was his wife. He said she had called him because someone had beat her up. Rush then said his wife was not in the restroom and then changed his story again saying she was in there.

According to court documents, deputies then heard the victim screaming in distress from inside the restroom. Deputies said she was lying on the floor and began dragging herself out of the bathroom. Officials said her face was bloody and she told deputies she was raped, strangled and she went unconscious. She told deputies the man who had exited the restroom was the suspect. Medics then responded to the scene and took the victim to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Court documents said deputies found the victim’s business card lanyard, the remote alarm FOB and a pink woman’s sock in Rush’s pockets.

According to court documents, Rush was handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a patrol car. Deputies said he slipped out of the cuffs and tried to access the front seat of the car but was secured again in the backseat. Rush then told deputies he had ingested a half ounce of meth. He was then transported to Spokane Valley Hospital by ambulance with a deputy escort.

Court documents said deputies then went to Sacred Heart to speak with the victim. A deputy heard the victim tell hospital staff that Rush had come into the store earlier with a woman. She said he came back around 4:30 a.m. asking to turn in lottery tickets. Court documents said he then came around the counter, told her he had a gun with his hand in his shirt, forced her into the bathroom, forced her to get undressed and raped her. The victim said she was also strangled and beaten.

Court documents said her face was swollen, one eye was swollen shut, scratches were found on her neck, chest and abdomen and she had bruises on her knees. Deputies said the victim was given a sexual assault exam.

Court documents said Rush has 10 felony convictions for attempt to elude, community custody violation, second degree assault, first degree rape, stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and residential burglary. He also has at least 10 misdemeanor convictions for violations of domestic violence court orders, assault, obstructing and other offenses.

Officials said Rush is a level three sex offender and had just been released from the Chelan County Jail on January 11 for a Department of Corrections Violations.

Court documents said while Rush was inside a recorded interview room, Rush told a detective he would be willing to confess to the crime and tell them about other victims if he could confess it to a female officer or secretary. According to court documents, the detective brought in a the Forensic Unit Supervisor, who is a female, to talk to Rush. The detective told Rush he would have to stay in the room for the woman’s protection. Rush refused to talk saying he wanted to do it in a jail room with her behind the glass and alone.

Court documents said the detective believes Rush poses a “serious and significant threat and risks to the victim and to the community at large and that he is a flight risk.”

