Suspect points sawed-off shotgun at Spokane Valley deputy

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man is accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at a deputy in Spokane Valley Monday morning.

Officials said the deputy was responding to vehicle prowling call on East Valleyway near Sullivan around 10:00 a.m. A description of the suspect was broadcast over the radio. About a block away on East Sprague, a deputy saw two suspects matching the description broadcast earlier and stopped his patrol car to talk to them.

When the deputy got out of his car, officials said one suspect moved toward him and the second suspect pulled a shortened, “pistol grip” style shot gun and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy took cover and drew his weapon. Authorities said the suspect appeared to slip and dropped the shotgun before being taken into custody while the other suspect fled on foot.

K9 Deputy Pfeifer and his partner K9 Enzo tracked toward a building north of 4th Street on Cannery Road where the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Major Crime Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation and are conducting interviews.

