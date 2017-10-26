Suspect on the run after stabbing in Hillyard alley

Stabbing near Wabash and Haven (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in an alley in Hillyard Thursday afternoon.

Officials said said two men and a woman got into a fight in an alley just north of Wabash near Haven. During the fight, police said one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man.

Authorities said the stabbing suspect took off westbound in the alley and as of 2:30 p.m. was still at large.

Spokane Police officials said the injured man stumbled north onto Wabash where neighbors helped him. They said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

