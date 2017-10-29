West Central stabbing suspect arrested

police siren generic (Photo: KGW)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect was arrested Sunday evening following a stabbing at a West Central apartment building.

Spokane Police responded to the area near West Boone Avenue and North Adams Street around 9:00 p.m. A tenant in the apartment complex told SPD his neighbor had been stabbed by an acquaintance.

Officers contacted the victim after arriving on scene. SPD said the suspect barricaded himself in the victim’s bathroom and was reportedly still armed with a knife. The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Shane L. Johnson.

According to arriving officers, Johnson made comments that he would stab law enforcement who tried to apprehend him. Johnson was also said to be high on drugs.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Johnson for over thirty minutes, giving him multiple opportunities to surrender. SPD said Johnson refused to obey law enforcement commands and officers were forced to breach the bathroom to take him into custody.

Officers said Johnson continued to fight during the arrest process, but was successfully apprehended. Johnson sustained superficial injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital prior to being booked into jail, according to SPD.

Johnson will be charged with second degree assault, which is a felony.

The stabbing victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

