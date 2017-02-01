KREM
Suspect in fatal drunk driving crash caught tampering with alcohol bracelet

Lindsay Nadrich , KREM 12:03 PM. PST February 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman arrested for driving the wrong way on I-90 in October 2015 is out of jail while she awaits trial.

According to court documents, Carrah Goble drove up an off ramp onto I-90 and admitted to drinking before. The crash killed one person. Court documents state Goble received a ride to a convenience store on Division after the crash.  

 

 

Goble is out of jail while she awaits trial and has to wear an alcohol bracelet. According to documents, Goble tampered with her alcohol bracelet on Friday. Reports from the company that monitors the bracelets shows her bracelet was tampered with from 10:27 p.m. Friday to Saturday morning.

 

 

Goble faces charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and two other charges for failing to remain at the scene.   

(© 2017 KREM)


