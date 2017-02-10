KREM
Suspect in fatal drunk driving accident released after alcohol bracelet tampered with

Staff , KREM 5:06 PM. PST February 10, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman arrested for causing a fatal crash while driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 in October 2015 is out of jail again, after she was accused of tampering with her alcohol monitoring bracelet.

Carrah Goble is accused of driving up on off-ramp the wrong way to get on I-90 before getting into a crash that killed one person. Court documents show she admitted to drinking before driving that day.

Goble is slated to go to trial on May 22 for the crash, but in the meantime is out of jail and required to wear an alcohol bracelet.

Last week, the company that monitors the bracelets showed her bracelet was tampered with from 10:27 p.m. Friday night until Saturday morning.

Goble had to appear in court again, but was released this week. She has to follow the same conditions as she did originally – including wearing the alcohol bracelet.

For the fatal I-90 crash, Goble faces charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and two other charges for failing to remain at the scene.   

 

