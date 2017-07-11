Suspect crashes car, runs from deputies in Spokane Valley

Suspect crashes in Spokane Valley (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County deputies were unable to find a suspect who crashed a car in Spokane Valley Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the man crashed near Broadway and Park. After the crash, deputies said he took off on foot. Deputies said the suspect had felony warrants.

Authorities on scene had several blocks barricaded as they searched for the suspect. Roads were reopened around 12:30 p.m.

.@SpokaneSheriff says man with several felony warrants took off on foot after wrecking this car. They're now searching neighborhood for him pic.twitter.com/PBXJWjr3oh — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) July 11, 2017

