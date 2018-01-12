KREM
Suspect charged in Cheney pot shop homicide found with 'shank' in jail

Staff , KREM 4:59 PM. PST January 12, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The man accused of kidnapping and killing a Cheney marijuana shop employee was caught with a “shank” in the Spokane County Jail on Thursday, according to court documents. 

Donovan Culps, 36, is suspected of killing Cameron Smith, a pot shop employee at Lucid in Cheney in September. He is facing charges for first degree murder and kidnapping, among other things.

Court documents said on Thursday around 8:30 a.m. a correctional officer received information about a shank being found on his assigned floor. The officer then started assisting in the search of inmates to find the weapon. During the search, court documents said the officer found a five-inch metal shank with white fabric wrapped around the handle inside the front waistband of Culps’ boxer shorts. 

Court documents said a Spokane County deputy was dispatched to the jail where he read Culps his rights. Court documents said Culps admitted he intentionally kept the shank in his waistband because “that is where you keep shanks.”

Culps was charged with prisoner possession of a weapon. His bond for that charge was set at $50,000. He was already being held on a $1 million bond.

