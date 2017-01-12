Suspect attempts to rob South Hill Jo-Ann Fabrics

Patrol car. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect tried to rob the Jo-Ann Fabrics on Spokane’s South Hill Thursday afternoon.

Spokane Police said the suspect walked into the store on East 29th Avenue around 1:50 p.m. and handed a note demanding cash to the cashier. They said moments later, the suspect grabbed the note back and fled westbound from the store.

Officers arrived on scene four minutes after they received the call but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6” with an average build. He was wearing a dark puffy jacket, blue jean, an orange backpack and a light covered scarf covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

(© 2017 KREM)