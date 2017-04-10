Suspect at large in 'violent' Spokane Valley robbery

Spokane Valley Police are searching for the suspect in a violent robbery at Macy's. (Photo: Spokane Valley Police Department, Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect said to have been violent after reportedly stealing two frying pans.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives said the suspect stole the frying pans from the Macy’s in the Spokane Valley Mall at approximately 7:10 p.m. on February 13.

A store security employee confronted the suspect, who then struck the employee in the face and shoulder with one of the pans before fleeing on foot.

The suspect threw one of frying pans down as he fled, but is still in possession of the second pan. He was last seen fleeing north from the store toward Indiana.

Police established a K9 search following the robbery but were unsuccessful. The store employee was not seriously injured and did not need medical attention.

Anyone who has seen this suspect or has any information regarding the robbery is asked to call Detective Darin Staley at 509-477-3160, reference #10018741.

