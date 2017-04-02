KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Suspect arrested for meth, gun and warrants in Spokane

Staff , KREM 3:55 PM. PDT April 02, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police arrested a man Sunday who they said had a large amount of meth on him.

Officials said officers chased down and captured Austyn Davis, 22, and found the meth along with a loaded handgun.

Authorities said Davis was booked into jail for a felony warrant as well as possession of a controlled substance, first degree burglary, second degree burglary, firearms violation, possessions of a dangerous weapon and obstructing a police officer.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories