Suspect arrested for meth, gun and warrants in Spokane

Items Spokane Police confiscated from suspect (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police arrested a man Sunday who they said had a large amount of meth on him.

Officials said officers chased down and captured Austyn Davis, 22, and found the meth along with a loaded handgun.

Authorities said Davis was booked into jail for a felony warrant as well as possession of a controlled substance, first degree burglary, second degree burglary, firearms violation, possessions of a dangerous weapon and obstructing a police officer.

