Suspect arrested after deputy finds him sleeping in stolen car

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County deputies said they arrested a man who was sleeping the backseat of a stolen car Monday morning.

Joshua Crowley, 28, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, making/possessing motor vehicle theft tools and making/possessing burglary tools.

On Monday at 9:00 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 4200 block of N. Silas Road. The caller said the car showed up around 2:30 a.m. and parked across the street. They also said a man was inside the car and it was running.

Officials said the deputy checked the car’s license plate and learned it was reported stolen earlier in the morning. The deputy approached the car and saw a man sleeping in the backseat.

Crowley was then detained without incident. Officials said Crowley was read his rights but refused to answer questions.

Crowley was released the next day on his own recognizance after his first appearance.

