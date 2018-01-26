Suspect arrested after crime spree through Spokane Co.

Suspect shoe prints (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police arrested a man for a crime spree that started early Friday morning.

Darrell Myers, 31, was booked into the Spokane County jail for first degree burglary, second degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle. Myers is also being held on a Department of Corrections warrant and two other warrants out of Grant County.

Just after 5:00 a.m., Spokane Police were called to a home on East 8th for a report of a residential burglary. Officials said Myers got in through an unsecured door at the back of the home then confronted the homeowner and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. Myers reportedly told the homeowner he was suicidal and the police were after him. Officials said the victim complied in fear that other family members, including two young children.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find the suspect. They were able to locate distinct footprints leading from the east side to the back of the victim’s home where the broke in.

Authorities said Myers had also given the victim his name during the confrontation so officers were able to narrow it down to Myers being the suspect.

Within 15 minutes, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single car crash on the 1700 block of North Arc in Green Acres. Dispatch informed deputies the car that was stolen in Spokane had crashed in the front yard of a home and the suspect was seen running west on Nora. Several officers and deputies from multiple agencies responded to the area to help find the suspect.

Then, dispatch reported another call of a suspect breaking into a home in the 16900 block of East Nora. Spokane Police arrived and took Myers into custody.

Authorities are continuing to contact witnesses, victims and collect evidence in the area where Myers was arrested. They expect additional charges of burglary and hit and run are anticipated.

