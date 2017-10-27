Suspect steals bike from N. Spokane pawn shop, attacking employee

The suspect is located on the right side of the picture wearing all black and a black baseball cap. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who took a bike from a North Spokane pawn shop without paying on Friday afternoon.

Police officials said a man went into the double Eagle Pawn on Francis around 1:30 p.m. and took the bike without paying. Employees at the store chased and corralled the suspect. Police said the suspect then pulled out a knife and attacked the employees.

One employee was struck with the knife and received non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect then fled the scene and the bike was recovered.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

