SPOKANE, Wash.—A popular country music group announced a summer concert at the Spokane Arena.

Sugarland will perform at the Spokane Arena June 8.

The group will be preforming with Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen.

Tickets are $31.50, $51.00, $71.00, $91.00 and go on sale on Friday, January 19 at 12:00 p.m.



© 2018 KREM-TV