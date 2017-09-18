Student says Freeman HS second floor 'back to normal'

Freeman High School first day back (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — One Freeman High School junior said the environment on the school’s second floor is “back to normal”.

Students started back at school Monday morning for the first time since Wednesday's fatal shooting. One student described what it was like to walk back through the hallways again.

"It was hard going up to the hallway of the second floor for the first time. But whoever cleaned it all up and repaired it, it feels like it's all back to normal, like nothing ever happened,” Casey Fitzgerald said. “They had music playing up there. As hard as it was to go up there, it was probably the best scenario of how they did it."

Freeman students said the environment at their school was very relaxed, there were hugs all around and it was just what they needed.

