Student arrested after showing up to Shadle Park HS with gun

Shadle Park High School exterior

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department has a juvenile in custody Monday after they said the student entered a high school with a weapon.

According to police, the student got into an altercation with another student off campus and at some point allegedly flashed a gun.

The victims parents then called 911 and Shadle Park. Because the student who allegedly flashed the gun was headed back to school, Spokane Police and school administrators were notified.

Officials said the student was taken into custody by SPD and a school resource officer the moment they entered the building. The juvenile was arrested and taken into custody facing charges of second degree assault and second degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Shadle Park was not placed under lockdown during the incident, authorities said. Around the same time of this happening, several area Spokane schools were placed under a modified lockdown after an altercation involving two juveniles.

