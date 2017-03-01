Straub to discuss importance of foot patrols at meeting in Mich.

Frank Straub (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Former Spokane Police Chief Frank Straub will host a discussion in Michigan about the importance of police foot patrols.

Straub was forced to resign as the Spokane Police Chief back in September 2015 after allegations of sexual harassment and complaints about his management style.

Straub is now the Police Foundation’s Director of Strategic Studies.

On March 8, Straub will discuss a study produced by the Police Foundation on how foot patrols may help engage with the communities they serve in a positive way. The study followed police departments in Cambridge,

Massachusetts, New Haven, Connecticut, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Evanston, Illinois, and Portland, Oregon. Straub will also specifically speak about the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

