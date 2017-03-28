Stranger poses as Greenacres MS staff member, offers ride to student

Greenacres Middle School (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A letter was sent home to parents of students at Greenacres Middle School after a student was approached by a stranger while walking to school.

According to Principal Vern DiGiovanni, a car stopped and offered the student a ride. The person inside the vehicle said, “I am from the school staff. I can give you a ride if you want.”

The student refused and the person quickly drove away. DiGiovanni said the man drove past the school, south on Corbin and turned east at the light on Appleway before disappearing out of sight.

The man is believed to be in his late 30s with a dark black or brown beard. His hair was short and black or brown, as well. He did not appear to be overweight and was driving a tan 2-door car with Washington license plates. The student believed the man was wearing a wedding ring.

DiGiovanni affirmed parents that law enforcement was notified about the situation and the district’s School Resource Officer is patrolling the area. The letter to parents said the school does not want to cause unnecessary harm, but felt it was important for parents to be aware of the situation and know the school is taking the issue very seriously.

Greenacres Middle School wants to remind parents to talk to their children about staying safe.

The school suggested:

• Walk with a friend

• Stay away of safe places on their routes to and from school, as well as bus stops.

• Avoid shortcuts through empty parks, fields, woods and alleys

• Going to safe places if they situation that they think might be bad. Avoiding getting closer to see what is happening.

• Avoid talking to strangers or asking their questions

• Walk away from strangers regardless of what they say to you

• No matter what the stranger says, walk or run away

• If they keep following you, scream loudly and run away

• Tell an adult immediately

• Tell the school immediately

© 2017 KREM-TV