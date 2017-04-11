Stolen property and guns seized in search of N. Spokane home

SPOKANE, Wash. – Stolen property along with eight firearms were seized Tuesday morning after a search warrant was served at a home on North Perry.

Officials said Lawrence Brown, 39, a convicted felon, was arrested on eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an unlawful firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen property.

Law enforcement leaders said the warrant stemmed from an ongoing Spokane Valley Investigative Unit investigation of at least seven reported incidents committed throughout the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley and Spokane County. During the investigation, Rachel Ward-White was identified as a suspect in the crimes. Officials said she was caught on surveillance video at Goodwill in Spokane Valley stealing a purse from the shopping cart of the victim next to it.

Ward-White was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eight counts of second degree theft, four counts of identity theft, three counts of third degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held on $17,500 bond.

Authorities said Brown was then identified as a suspect who was believed to be in possession of a stolen Glock pistol and stolen property taken during a burglary on April 4. Law enforcement then obtained a search warrant executed Tuesday morning that lead to his arrest.

“Yet another case where repeat offenders are out in our community victimizing citizens, stealing and possessing firearms, including another sawed-off shotgun similar to one used in the attempted murder of a deputy two weeks ago. We need to stop looking at property crimes as ‘nonviolent’ folks, because they aren’t. We need to get serious with repeat offenders, hold them accountable and keep them off our streets,” said Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

Detectives will continue to investigate the crimes and follow up on leads.

