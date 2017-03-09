Stolen car pushed into Spokane River

A stolen car was pusehd into the Spokane River near N. Napa St. and S.E. Riverton Ave. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police and Fire officials responded to the area of North Napa Street and East South Riverton Avenue Thursday morning for a report of a water rescue.

Police said a stolen car was pushed into the Spokane River.

Dive teams are about to search the river nearby to doublecheck no one was in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/liwyavAI6t — Nathan Brand (@KREMnate) March 9, 2017

Dive teams did not find anyone in the car, but are searching the river to double check that no one is still in the water.

A similar incident happened on February 1 when crews responded to a report of a car in the river. Crews ran the plates and determined the car was stolen.

