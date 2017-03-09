KREM
Stolen car pushed into Spokane River

Nate Brand , KREM 8:30 AM. PST March 09, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police and Fire officials responded to the area of North Napa Street and East South Riverton Avenue Thursday morning for a report of a water rescue.

Police said a stolen car was pushed into the Spokane River.

 

 

Dive teams did not find anyone in the car, but are searching the river to double check that no one is still in the water.

A similar incident happened on February 1 when crews responded to a report of a car in the river. Crews ran the plates and determined the car was stolen. 

 

