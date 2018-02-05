St. Al's replaces classic gym Stockton played in for new gym with child care center

SPOKANE, Wash. – The gym where one of Spokane's most famous athletes, John Stockton, grew up playing hoops will no longer host Catholic school games next season.

Monday marked a big milestone for Saint Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic School. That is the old gym where John Stockton played before he gained NBA fame.

It is a classic old-school gym with lots of character, both berated and beloved by generations of Spokane kids who played there. But, this classic is going away and is being replaced with a new gym and infant care center.

Bishop Daly was on hand to bless the new center, along with the students.

The new gym and center opened 15 years after school supporters first started the project. The building also has classrooms for toddler care and other rooms to take care of babies.

It will be open for use after an official ribbon cutting in May.

The old gym will be used for band and drama classes, as well as an early learning center.



© 2018 KREM-TV