SPS to offer Spanish immersion kindergarten classes starting this fall

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Starting this fall, Spokane Public Schools will have a Spanish Language Immersion program for kindergartners.

The first class will have 50 students and two teachers, one who instructs in English and another who instructs in Spanish only.

“The model that we’ve decided on…is both languages will teach all subjects,” explained the woman behind the program, Jeannette Vaughn. “That way, it builds the vocabulary in both languages,” Vaughn explained.

She said their new immersion program will be the only one in the county offered to students. Each year, they plan to add a new class of kindergartners, which will expand the program by one grade each year.

Vaughn said they hope someday to expand the program to also include Mandarin.

“We would really like to develop our Mandarin offerings,” explained Vaughn. “We really want to have a couple more years to develop this then start working on another language.”

In the Spanish immersion kindergarten classes, they hope to have both English and Spanish speaking students enroll.

“We want both English speaking students and Spanish speaking students to serve as models to each other,” explained Vaughn. “We’re really hopping in addition to language, we’re looking to create global learners and thoughtful citizens.

Parents who want to enroll their students must apply online by Feb. 15, and attend one of the three hour-long parent information sessions held at the Libby Center on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m., Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

or Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

Students will be selected from applications based on a lottery system, SPS officials said. Anyone will questions can call Vaughn at 509-354-7353 or email spanishimmersion@spokaneschools.org.

