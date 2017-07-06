SPS board member charged with DUI, hit and run

Paul Schneider (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane Public School board member was arrested on June 21 for drunk driving and hit and run.

Paul Schneider is a co-legislative liaison for the Spokane Public Schools board. Board leaders said he is currently on medical leave. He is currently a teacher at University High School.

On June 21 around 8:00 p.m., court documents said Schneider hit a bicyclist on Rockwood Boulevard near Perry Street. The cyclist told police he was not able to move his left shoulder for three days and had cuts on his left hip, back, lower left leg, left elbow, right knee and left hand, according to court documents.

Officers found Schneider in his car at Southeast Boulevard and Rockwood Boulevard, several blocks away, according to court documents. Officials said his van was found on the curb and a woman was helping him. Court documents said there was alcohol in the car. Schneider was taken to the hospital where a Washington State Trooper attempted to ask him how much he had to drink. Court documents said he refused to answer him. The doctor treating him had refused to release Schneider because Schneider’s alcohol level was too high, according to court documents.

Another hit and run crash was reported at the administrative offices for Spokane Public Schools around 9:30 p.m. The victim said he was told by security at the office that a Kia Sedona, which is what Schneider was driving, had hit his pick up and left the area. Court documents said security video captured the crash.

Schneider’s lawyer Chris Bugbee said Schneider is heartbroken about what happened. He said his client has personal issues to deal with and is going to get the treatment he needs. Bugbee said Schneider would like to continue to do work that helps the community and wants to be someone who does positive things once he has conquered his personal issues.

Schneider was later taken to jail and released on his own recognizance. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His case has been moved to Superior Court.

