Sprinkler system helps contain fire at EZ Loader Boat Trailers

A fire was sparked at the EZ Boat Loader store Friday morning. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at EZ Loader Boat Trailers Friday morning.

The call came in at 8:24 a.m. Crews said initial reports stated somebody was using a cutting torch to cut something metallic. A spark caught a portion of an 8 foot by 10 foot wall on fire.

Fire crews had to pull the wall apart to get to the fire behind. Crews had to do this to keep the fire from extending to the roof.

Fire crews still on scene at Trent and Hamilton after fire at EZ Loader Boat Trailers. pic.twitter.com/hum8khzGbP — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) April 14, 2017

Crews used hose lines and a pump can to extinguish the fire. Officials said the sprinkler system inside the building went off properly and contributed to keeping the fire contained to one part of the building.

No one was injured in the fire and EZ Loader Boat Trailers will continue business as normal Friday.

© 2017 KREM-TV