KREM
Sprinkler system helps contain fire at EZ Loader Boat Trailers

Lindsay Nadrich , KREM 9:57 AM. PDT April 14, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at EZ Loader Boat Trailers Friday morning.

The call came in at 8:24 a.m. Crews said initial reports stated somebody was using a cutting torch to cut something metallic. A spark caught a portion of an 8 foot by 10 foot wall on fire.

Fire crews had to pull the wall apart to get to the fire behind. Crews had to do this to keep the fire from extending to the roof.

 

 

Crews used hose lines and a pump can to extinguish the fire. Officials said the sprinkler system inside the building went off properly and contributed to keeping the fire contained to one part of the building. 

No one was injured in the fire and EZ Loader Boat Trailers will continue business as normal Friday. 

