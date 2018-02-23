Spokane's Ice Ribbon could be open by early March after lengthy repairs

Ice removed from Ice Ribbon at Riverfront Park. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Ice Ribbon in downtown Spokane could be open as early as late next week, according to city officials.

Three weeks ago, city officials said the ribbon would need to be closed because a vessel that connected to a compressor had a crack beyond repair.

The vessel was needed to form and maintain the ice, and at one point, the Spokane Fire Department responded to an alarm that indicated an ammonia leak at the Ice Ribbon.

Crews are finished installing a replacement tank, Brian Coddington from the City of Spokane confirmed. He estimated the ribbon could reopen by late next week, though they would need four days to the ice after the repairs are made, then stay open for as long as possible.

“It’s still weather dependent,” Coddington said. “We’re going to operate as long as the weather allows.”

Coddington said around 50 degrees is when things get difficult. Previously, city officials had said they thought mid-March would be around the time they have to close.

“As we’ve seen in the past few weeks, it’s been a little unpredictable,” he said. “But the forecast looks like it’s going to be good weather for operating an ice ribbon.”

PREVIOUS: City addresses questions after Ice Ribbon closure

People who had unlimited passes for this season will also get to go an additional 30 days at the beginning of next season.

If unlimited pass holders want to renew for next season, they will also get 25 percent off their new pass.

The repair was under warranty, so the city did not have to cover the cost of the new tank.



© 2018 KREM-TV