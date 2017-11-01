KREM
Spokane's Doppler radar goes down for maintenance ahead of winter storm

The National Weather Service is doing scheduled maintenance on the radar system that tracks incoming storms. (11/1/17)

Evan Noorani, KREM 5:49 PM. PDT November 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The National Weather Service in Spokane is seeing an outage in its Doppler radar due to maintenance.

NWS leaders in Spokane and the radar will be back up as early as Wednesday evening or Thursday. Officials said the radar needs this update to prepare for the winter. The upgrade should extend the radar’s life to beyond 2030.

The upgrade is part of the Service Life Extension Program to improve 160 radars with new technology over the next five years. It is a $150 million investment by National Oceanic Atmosphere Administration, the Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration.

This outage means it will be difficult for the Stormtracker 2 team to know how much precipitation is falling in our area.

The outage comes as a Winter Storm Warnings, Watches and Advisories go into effect for parts of the region Thursday.

© 2017 KREM-TV


