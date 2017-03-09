Spokane's Centennial Trail makes top 10 bike paths in the West

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane River Centennial Trail made Sunset magazine’s top 10 city bike paths in West.

Placed at number eight, Sunset said a better name for the trail might be “Tour de Spokane County” because bikers will “get a glimpse of the suburbs, Gonzaga, downtown, and rural countryside.”

Other Northwest trails that made the list were Sammamish River Trail (11 miles) in Redmond, Washington and Springwater Corridor (40 miles), between Portland and Boring, Oregon.

© 2017 KREM-TV