Spokane women found dead inside home died after heart issue, hypothermia

The scene on S. Thor after the bodies of two women were discovered.

The Spokane Medical Examiner determined the cause of death for two older women found dead inside an east central Spokane home Thursday.

The younger of the two women, Patricia Johnson, 72, died from cardiac tamponade.

The Mayo Clinic said cardiac tamponade puts pressure on the heart and keeps it from filling properly. The result is a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can be fatal.

Her mother, Edna Wisher, 93, likely died from hypothermia after her daughter passed away, according to the medical examiner.

Wisher’s cause of death is still under investigation.

A neighbor told KREM 2 he noticed mail and newspapers piling up at the house after a few days and called police to do a welfare check.

Police said there were no signs of trauma on either of the bodies Thursday.

