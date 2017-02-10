Spokane woman says construction caused flooding in garage

SPOKANE, Wash. – A homeowner on the South Hill said she is frustrated over flooding in her garage.

Jackie Aspenleiter said she has never had a problem with water flooding her driveway until the city did construction on her street.

As part of the City's construction project on Havana on the South Hill, the city added bike lanes, and new sidewalk. The additions are nice but now there's a downward slope that's causing flooding into her driveway.

“I've never had this issue before ever in my driveway. I've never had any flooding in the front of my home ever,” said Aspenleiter.

In the nearly 30 years Aspenleiter has lived on Havanna Street, she said she has never had this problem. Her driveway is one big puddle that's seeping into her garage and threatening to flood her basement. She had to get sandbags and spent Thursday clearing out water with a shop vacuum.

“Since they put in the sidewalk and the new road it's elevated up higher,” she said.

Aspenleiter said the city gave her the option to leave a space created between her driveway and sidewalk a strip of gravel or have it paved. She agreed to have it paved but said they didn't tell her it would create the downward slope into her driveway.

“I didn't realize that it was going to create this issue, you know, I wasn't thinking about that, I'm not an engineer, that's they're job that's their responsibility. I don't think I should be responsible for fixing a problem that they created," said Aspenleiter.

She called the city for help but said she was told it's her property and her responsibility. KREM 2 reached out to the city about the issue. They said they will send someone to her home next week to evaluate the flooding.

