Spokane woman killed after driving wrong way on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane woman died early Saturday morning after driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 and crashing into a semi truck.

According to Washington State Patrol, Jessica Soule, 34, was driving east in the westbound lanes near the Maple Street exit ramp.

Authorities say the driver struck a semi truck in the center lane.

WSP troopers said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor at this time.

