Spokane woman finds racist sign in yard

A Spokane woman woke up to find a sign reading 'White Lives Matter More' in her yard. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she has been victim of a hate crime.

The victim said she was out of town for the immigration and civil rights rally in Washington D.C. over the weekend. When she returned home to Spokane, she found a sign in her front yard that read “White Lives Matter More.”

The victim said she believes the sign was placed in her yard in response to her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

