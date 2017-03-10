Spokane woman buys chicken, finds it was relabeled with later packaging date

Spokane Valley woman finds mislabeled chicken from Safeway on Sprague. (Photo: Madison Mitchell, Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A Spokane Valley woman said she purchased pre-cooked chicken from Safeway on Sprague Avenue that had been labeled twice with varying “packed on” dates.

Madison Mitchell said her wife went to open the box of roasted, shredded chicken when she noticed there were two package date labels.

In a video, Mitchell explains the top label states the chicken was packaged on March 5 and should be sold by March 8. Mitchell claims the label was placed on top of another later that states the chicken was packaged on March 3.

KREM 2 News reached out to Safeway and received the following statement:

At Safeway, the quality and freshness of our food is our highest priority. After extensive investigation of this labeling incident, we believe this was an isolated incident that occurred due to human error. We follow strict date-labeling protocols to ensure freshness and accurate sell-by dates. We will determine why this error occurred and reinforce our protocols. We have contacted this customer to thank her for bringing this to our attention, offer her a refund and apologize for the inconvenience.

