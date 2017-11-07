Spokane voters say no to Proposition 2

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The proposition that would ban oil and coal train from traveling within 2,000 feet of schools, hospitals or the Spokane River is not expected to pass.

As of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, 58 percent of voters said no to Proposition 2. At that time, Spokane County election leaders had about 15,000 ballots left to count. They will not call the vote until Wednesday morning.

Some Spokane residents questioned the legality of the proposition. The legality debate was sparked over two main clauses in the U.S. Constitution.: the Commerce Clause and the Supremacy Clause. The gist of both clauses is that Congress has the authority to regulate commerce that crosses states lines

