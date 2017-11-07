KREM
Spokane voters decide on three city council seats

Staff , KREM 10:03 PM. PST November 07, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --  Voters in Spokane decided who will fill three Spokane City Council seats Tuesday.

Here are the preliminary results as of 10:00 p.m.

District 1 (Northeast Spokane): Kate Burke leads Tim Benn with 60 percent of the vote.

District 2 (South Spokane): Breean Beggs leads Andy Dunau with 58 percent of the vote.

District 3 (Northwest Spokane): Candace Mumm leads Matthew Howes with 54 percent of the vote.

