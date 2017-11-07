Spokane voters decide on three city council seats

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Voters in Spokane decided who will fill three Spokane City Council seats Tuesday.
Here are the preliminary results as of 10:00 p.m.
District 1 (Northeast Spokane): Kate Burke leads Tim Benn with 60 percent of the vote.
District 2 (South Spokane): Breean Beggs leads Andy Dunau with 58 percent of the vote.
District 3 (Northwest Spokane): Candace Mumm leads Matthew Howes with 54 percent of the vote.
