Spokane voters decide on three city council seats

Spokane City Council August 29, 2016 (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Voters in Spokane decided who will fill three Spokane City Council seats Tuesday.

Here are the preliminary results as of 10:00 p.m.

District 1 (Northeast Spokane): Kate Burke leads Tim Benn with 60 percent of the vote.

District 2 (South Spokane): Breean Beggs leads Andy Dunau with 58 percent of the vote.

District 3 (Northwest Spokane): Candace Mumm leads Matthew Howes with 54 percent of the vote.

© 2017 KREM-TV