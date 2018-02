Voters casts their ballots at ChiArts High School on March 15, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Voters in Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida and Ohio vote in primary elections today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2016 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane voters approved a levy for Spokane Public Schools on Tuesday night.

Proposition 1 is a replacement levy that asked voters to continue the three-year educational programs and operation levy they approved in 2015.

The levy passed with 73 percent of the vote.

The levy will increase taxes $1.50 per $1,000 of taxable property every year until 2021.



