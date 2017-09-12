Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputy on leave, under investigation for potential assault during an arrest

SPOKANE, Wash. —Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputy Samuel Turner was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday.
According to a press release, Turner is under investigation for a potential assault or other misconduct during an arrest.
The Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Office has asked the Spokane Police Department to investigate to avoid a conflict of interest.
The press release states the investigation was not brought forward as a result of a citizen’s complaint but as a result of the continual review process conducted by Sheriff’s Office supervisors and subject matter experts.
