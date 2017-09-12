Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputy on leave, under investigation for potential assault during an arrest

Deputy Samuel Turner (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. —Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputy Samuel Turner was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday.

According to a press release, Turner is under investigation for a potential assault or other misconduct during an arrest.

The Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Office has asked the Spokane Police Department to investigate to avoid a conflict of interest.

The press release states the investigation was not brought forward as a result of a citizen’s complaint but as a result of the continual review process conducted by Sheriff’s Office supervisors and subject matter experts.

