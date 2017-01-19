Spokane Valley residents boiling snow after service line freezes

Boiling snow

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A Spokane Valley woman is gathering snow around her house and melting it to use as water.

Lori Johnson has to do this not because the pipes in her home are frozen, but rather the service line to her home is frozen.

"Here's our bath water for tonight," she said.

Johnson and her husband are not able to get running water at their home on East Valleyway Avenue at the moment.

Yes, it got cold earlier this week, and yes they forgot to run a drip through their pipes. As a result -- no water.

"Great excuse to not do the dishes," Johnson joked.

It has been like this for them for a few days now.

"I'm sure there's worse situations," Johnson said, "but having to heat water to bathe and to do dishes and haul in water to drink and flush the toilet. It's very inconvenient."

The problem lies in the water service line that runs to the home. It is only a few feet underground. With newer homes, that line is usually deeper underground. So because the line is frozen, that means no water.

"It's happened before, but I guess not for 20 years," Johnson said.

Modern Electric. the water provider here, confirmed that this is not something new, but it is something not very common.

They said it has been a long time since this has happened.

The Johnson's said the service line between the street and their home is shallow and more likely to freeze because of rocks that are under their soil.

Other Modern Electric customers are being affected as well, sources told KREM 2.

Johnson and her husband have already been bringing in plenty of drinking water. Plus, they will finally be able to wash the dishes.

"It's just going to have to thaw down from the ground to the pipes," Johnson said. "So we're stuck with the situation for a while."

